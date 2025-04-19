FSU to resume classes on Monday following deadly shooting on campus

Two days after a shooting at Florida State University claimed the lives of two people and injured several others, classes are set to resume on Monday, the university's president said.

FSU President Richard McCullough made the announcement on Saturday in an X post, where he also acknowledged the tragic event and encouraged students and staff affected by the incident to reach out to mental health services at the university.

Dear FSU Family,



Our hearts are heavy after the tragedy that took place April 17. We are grieving with the families and friends who lost someone they love. And we are with all those who were injured and are now recovering. This has shaken all of us, and I want you to know: We… — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) April 19, 2025

The victims who were killed in the shooting were identified as Robert Morales, a Miami-Dade man who founded a popular Cuban restaurant, and Tiru Chabba, a South Carolina man who was a father of two.

Following the shooting, law enforcement was able to take the alleged gunman into custody. He was identified as 20-year-old political science student Phoenix Ikner.

Officials said Ikner is the son of a sheriff’s deputy and used his mother's former service weapon in the shooting.

All of those wounded in the shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday are expected to make a full recovery, a surgeon said