Ft. Lauderdale Air Show Back This Weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angel Demonstration Team will be among the featured performers when the Air Show returns this weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will fly this weekend May 8th and 9th. The show will once again have COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, with reduced capacity in event venues, masks when guests are less than six feet from others, and frequent sanitization, among other measures.

This year the show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angel Demonstration Team with performances by the U.S. Coast Guard Sar Demo Team, F-16 Viper Demo Team, and the C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team.

The event footprint will be East Sunrise Boulevard north, along North State Road
A1A, to the 1600 block. The event site is scheduled to open at 9:00 A.M. on both days, and the aerial performances plan to start at 11:30 A.M. and continue until approximately 3:00 P.M.

Boaters are advised of a no anchoring and safety zone off the Fort Lauderdale Beach area. The safety zone area, where anchoring is not permitted, will be marked with buoys and patrolled by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Marine Unit, as well as additional multi-agency marine law enforcement partners. An interactive map of this zone can be found here.

For schedule and ticket information, click here.

