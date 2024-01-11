Ft. Lauderdale police report dozens of car thefts apparently related to disturbing social media trend

When Ft. Lauderdale Police found a 2012 white Kia Optima shortly after it was stolen from a home on Northwest 24th Avenue Tuesday morning, they discovered a telling clue: a USB cable is believed to have been used in the crime.

“If you have a Hyundai, Kia vehicle that is stolen and when it is recovered, there happens to be a USB cable in the vehicle, it is likely an indication that whoever stole the vehicle gained information on how to do so via social media,” said Matt Moore, senior vice president at the Highway Loss Data Institute.

NBC Responds units across the country have been following the social media trend in recent years after a rise in thefts. It is a trend South Florida mechanic Jonathan Gutierrez said he has heard about for years.

“When they started doing this, I didn’t think it was very possible to steal cars,” Gutierrez said. “Now I see how easy it is to do such things.”

Just last year, Michael Pucci told NBC6 his 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen while he slept at his home in Hollywood.

“I was just standing here dumbfounded trying to take it all in,” Pucci said.

Pucci said he learned about the trend from police.

“Unfortunately my car got stolen first,” he said.

A newly released report by the Highway Loss Data Institute said since 2021, “…theft claim frequency for Hyundai and Kia vehicles has increased at a rate significantly higher than that for vehicles from other manufacturers.” Their analysis also found theft claim frequency for these types of vehicles during the first half of 2023 was nearly seven times higher than it was for other makes. The analysis is based on insurance claims and does not assess the impact of anti-theft software upgrades Kia and Hyundai rolled out last year. Still, the Institute said the data was concerning.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen theft claim frequencies this high,” Moore said.

Kia told NBC6 it “…continues to take significant steps…” to support customers and is encouraging “…eligible customers to have the software upgrade that we developed and rolled out…” installed. To date, they are approaching a million vehicles that have received that upgrade. The company also said in December, they “…released a new hardware modification – an ignition cylinder protector – designed for the vehicles that are not eligible for the security software upgrade.” They are also offering free steering wheel locks to some owners of impacted vehicles.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to NBC6’s request for comment but told the NBC6 Responds team last year that engine immobilizers are now standard on all of the company’s vehicles produced as of November 2021.

Ft. Lauderdale Police told NBC6 two 15-year-olds are now charged in connection to the car theft that happened in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. They also said they have had approximately 60 incidents from November 1 to December 31, 2023.

To check if your vehicle qualifies for any of the security upgrades available, click here for Hyundai or here for Kia.