FTX Arena Naming Rights Now in Jeopardy as Company Files for Bankruptcy

The naming rights of Miami-Dade’s FTX Arena are now in jeopardy following a major update from the company behind the name.

As the cryptocurrency market plunges, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned, and the company announced it will be filing for bankruptcy.

According to the FTX naming rights contract with the county government, staff can terminate the contract over the company’s default and begin the search for another sponsor.

To some, it’s similar to bank runs back at the start of the Great Depression. People used U.S. dollars to buy cryptocurrency through FTX, using it like a bank. FTX then used that money to make some questionable financial decisions, overleveraging their own created cryptocurrency.

It scared off another major company looking at purchasing the entire company, Binance.

When Binance decided not to buy FTX because of the financial questions, people made a run on the company, taking their deposits out.

Now, the company is $8 billion underwater and announced it will file for bankruptcy — putting the future of FTX Arena’s name in jeopardy.

The name of the FTX Arena has an uncertain future after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

“It’s an evolving situation for FTX," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Obviously, we’re closely monitoring it and exploring all possible avenues to prepare ourselves. We’re not concerned in the short term but obviously, we need to make sure we have a company with naming right for the arena."

On page 87 of the contract between the FTX affiliate and the county, the parties agreed that in case of a default the county can terminate the agreement, find a new name sponsor, and try to get damages through the bankruptcy process.

The last part may be difficult because the bankruptcy process will need to unravel $8 billion in liabilities.

This all happened weeks away from a key deadline for the company to pay $5.5 million under the deal.

Miami-Dade County commissioners approved it only about a year and a half ago. It was supposed to be a deal for $19 years with the county getting $90 million in total.

Now, it looks like the county won’t even get $10 million after the Miami Heat and the contract brokers get their cut.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had big plans for the windfall, creating a safety program to stop youth gun violence called the “Peace and Prosperity” plan. The program dedicated money to the Park Department’s Fit 2 Lead program and to the Miami-Dade Police department.

The future of those programs is now unclear. In a statement to NBC 6, Mayor Levine Cava wrote she was still committed to the program.

“Should FTX be unable to meet their commitment to the County, we will work to identify alternate funding to close the gap in the short term to continue funding our Peace and Prosperity programming, including Fit2Lead," she wrote. "We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade."

Commissioner Rene Garcia was the only county commissioner to vote against the deal, arguing in March 2021 the county moved too fast. He wonders now if the gun violence prevention programs may be in jeopardy without another source of money.

“I think this is a good lesson for all of us that we should rush into these multiyear multimillion-dollar contracts," said Commissioner Garcia. "We should do a much better job at vetting these companies, especially these companies who have only been in this country for a year."

One winner from all this was the contract broker, the Superlative Group, who’s been paid and gets to keep almost $3.5 million.

Kurt Wuckert Jr. is the bitcoin historian for coingeek.com and tells NBC 6 he’s not surprised by this latest failed company.

“This has happened a bunch of times," said Wuckert. "You have insiders who control the money in ways you don’t understand, they take customer deposits and they figure out ways to make money with them, which is the kind of thing that is regulated against in the banking economy."

The CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, did apologize online Friday and resigned from his post as CEO. It’s unclear whether people who used FTX will have access to their US Dollars or their cryptocurrency.

“I think the lesson is, is when it’s too good to be true or sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Wuckert.