Fueling success: Expert offers tips for building easy, nutritious school lunches for kids

As the new school year kicks off, parents often find themselves grappling with the challenge of ensuring their children’s meals are both healthy and enjoyable.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Ashley Carter from Eat Well Exchange, a nonprofit dedicated to teaching communities how to make healthier food choices, offered some expert advice.

"When it comes to the new school year, there's always a decision between what's healthy, what your child likes, and what's affordable," she said.

Her mission at Eat Well Exchange is to guide parents in finding easy snacks that provide kids with the energy they need to fuel their day.

"There’s a huge connection between what a child puts into their body and their performance in school," Carter said. "We want to make sure we give them enough nutrients and not too much sugar, so they stay focused throughout the day."

So, what should parents aim to include in their child’s meals? According to Carter, it’s all about balance.

"We want to make sure we have whole grains, a serving of fruits or vegetables, and also something fun. You want to give your child something they like and enjoy that excites them to start their day," she said.

For example, healthy snacks like plantain chips make a great addition. Carter also recommends trail mix as a versatile and nutritious snack option.

"Granola is a great base because it has substance, carbohydrates, and fiber, which helps you feel full," she said.

Add some cranberries for antioxidants, popcorn for volume without many calories and a few chocolate chips for a bit of fun, and you’ve got a snack that’s as satisfying as it is healthy.