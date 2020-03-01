Broward County

Fugitive in Broward County Killing Captured After 2-year Manhunt

Terrance Warner is accused in the fatal shooting 31-year-old Clifton Afflick-Laidley outside a Broward County restaurant in 2018.

A fugitive sought in a Florida slaying has been captured after a two-year manhunt.

Court records show 29-year-old Terrance Bernard Warner Jr. was jailed Saturday on a first-degree murder charge. Warner and a second man are accused in the fatal shooting 31-year-old Clifton Afflick-Laidley outside a Broward County restaurant in 2018.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that police say Warner and 29-year-old Jimard Mitchard Fox had been arguing with Afflick-Laidley in the parking lot of the Fabulous Southern Cooking Restaurant before the shooting occurred.

Fox was arrested shortly after the shooting and remains jailed on murder and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

It wasn't clear from court records Saturday if Warner had a lawyer to represent him. Authorities say one reason it took so long to find Warner was that witnesses only knew him by his nickname, “Eekameek.”

