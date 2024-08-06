‘Most wanted' fugitive sought in 2023 shooting in Miami Beach club that killed rapper caught

A fugitive wanted in a fatal 2023 shooting inside a Miami Beach nightclub and a 2022 kidnapping in Canada has been caught just days after he was added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list, authorities said.

Deshawn "Thorobread" Davis was captured in California on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday.

Davis, 36, was wanted in the May 7, 2023 shooting inside Miami Beach's GALA nightclub that left a man dead and two women injured.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Video from inside the club captured the chaotic aftermath of the shooting inside the packed club.

Killed in the shooting was Lowell “Lo” Grissom, a Miami rapper and talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment. Authorities believe the murder was a targeted attack with a gang nexus.

The mother of rapper EveryBodyKnowsLo, who was killed in a shooting outside a Miami Beach nightclub, spoke out at a vigil honoring her son. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

Davis, who is from Canada, had been added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list on Aug. 1.

He'd already been featured on Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list for his involvement in a January 2022 kidnapping of a women who remains missing.

Davis and two others were charged with the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, who was taken from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, to an SUV before disappearing.