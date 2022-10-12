Fumes From Carry-on Luggage Postpones American Airlines Flight at MIA

A plane never departed Miami International Airport Wednesday night due to fumes inside the cabin, officials said.

Passengers evacuated Barbados-bound American Airlines flight 338 and were bussed back to the terminal to board another flight, MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said.

American Airlines officials said the fumes were a "chemical odor" caused by the contents of a customer's carry-on luggage.

They added all customers were offered hotel accommodations and the flight was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.

It's unclear how many people were on board and if there were any reported injuries.

Several Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were spotted on the runway. The scene was cleared by 11 p.m.