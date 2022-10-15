Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month

It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year.

From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages.

Here are some of the best ways to get into the spooky mood this season.

The Horrorland (Aventura)

The Horrorland presents all the thrill of a haunted house from the safety of your car. This experience allows you to “become the protagonist” as a real-life horror movie unravels around you, complete with ghosts, monsters, zombies and other creatures of the night. This haunted drive-thru experience is designed for the whole family, but recommended for children ages 10 and up.

When: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays; 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays; until Oct. 31

Where: Across from Aventura Mall (corner of Country Club Road and Abigail Road)

Admission: Tickets range from $38.99 to $68.99 per car depending on the date selected (tickets must be purchased in advance here)

For more information, click here.

Zoo Boo 2022 (Zoo Miami)

What is better than combining a day at the zoo with an evening of trick-or-treating? For two days, families with kids 12 or younger get access to Zoo Miami’s Halloween events, which range from costume contests to special performances and games.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 10 AM

Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL, 33177

Admission: $22.95 per person (ages 13 or older), $18.95 for kids ages 3 - 12.

For more information, click here.

Flamingo Road Nursery Fall Festival (Davie)

Fall paradise that resembles New England! Cornstalks, hay bales, mums, pumpkins, scarecrows and fall colors are everywhere you look! Scenic displays are popular for photo opportunities.

When:Now through November 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Flamingo Road Nursery, 1655 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33325

Admission: Fees apply for activities

For more information, click here.

Parkridge Pumpkin Patch (Coral Springs)

Parkridge Pumpkin Patch lots of fun for everyone in the family! Pumpkins are available for purchase. All proceeds go to Parkridge Youth Ministry.

When: Now through Oct. 30 - Mon.- Fri. 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Sundays noon to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 5600 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Admission: Free Admission

For more information, click here.

House of Horror Haunted Carnival (Doral)

House of Horror invites you to "come if you dare" and "leave if you can." The carnival features three haunted houses and one immersive Scare-X experience that promises to be so scary, you’ll “regret ever walking through the door." The carnival also has food, snacks, rides, games, prizes and more.

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 31; closed Mondays

Where: Miami International Mall, 1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral, FL 33172

Admission: $15-$35 (plus taxes and fees)

For more information, click here.

“Cortez Manor” at the Curtiss Mansion (Miami Springs)

Miami’s historical Curtiss Mansion features the “Cortez Manor” event this October — a haunted mansion experience taking place in an actual mansion! The event features thrills, food, music, games, prizes and more.

When: Select dates through Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run Miami Springs, FL 33166

Admission: Tickets range from $10 - $50

For more information, click here.

Spooky Safari & Pumpkin Patch (Boynton Beach)

Visit Animal EDventure’s 2nd annual Spooky Safari for a 1.5-hour guided walking tour with hands-on animal encounters. Guests will meet, pet, feed and learn about exotic animals like sloths and kangaroos. This family-friendly event also features a private pumpkin patch with great photo-ops. Space is limited, so reserve your spot in advance.

When: Various tours running all day from Wednesday to Sunday through Oct. 31

Where: Animal EDventure Park & Safari, 8545 US Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33472

Admission: $25 per person (must be paid online in advance)

For more information, click here or text 561-350-6948.

South Miami Lutheran Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival (Miami)

Enjoy food trucks, a petting zoo and pony rides as well as photo opps at the first annual South Miami Lutheran Church School Fall Festival. Then, for select days in October, pick pumpkins and enjoy a beautiful set-up right in the heart of South Miami/Kendall. Beginning Friday, October 14, you and your family can get those fall photos and enjoy a day of pumpkin picking.

When: Fall Festival - Saturday, Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch - Friday- Sunday through Oct. 30. Times vary by date.

Where: South Miami Lutheran Church School, 7190 Sunset Drive Miami, FL 33143

Admission: Free entry, but the price of pumpkins are separate.

For more information, click here.

Halloween Horror Nights (Orlando)

For a record-breaking 43 straights days, fans of fright will get a chance to experience the thrills of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

When: Dates run through Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

Admission: Tickets start at $79.99 per person but can range by date (must be paid online in advance)

For more information, click here.

And if you are interested in having some pet-friendly fun, check out these fun activities to celebrate the Halloween season with your furry friend.