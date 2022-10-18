Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones.

From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit.

Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa Bagg caught up with one crafty mom who is sure to get your creative juices flowing this Halloween season.

Vicky Mir Rodriguez is the face behind Teatime With Aloha and Coco.

A girl mom of two, Rodriguez started the social media page in 2015 to create DIY and fashion content for girls everywhere. But once she had her daughters, she decided to incorporate them into her passion for DIY and they became her inspiration.

"I wanted to do everything with them," Rodriguez said. "I pictured what my life would be like as a mom and I knew it would be one big tea party for my children where they would always feel loved, appreciated and most of all where they felt they were a quintessential part of everything I did."

This Halloween, Rodriguez and her daughters shared some of their many unique and affordable craft projects that you too can make at home with your children.

The Bubbling Cauldron

What You'll Need:

Cauldron

Hot glue gun,

Hot glue sticks

Clear ornament balls

Optional: crystal garland

Instructions:

Take the tops off the ornaments and glue them around the edge of the cauldron using hot glue Hot glue the ornaments above one another and side to side to give the "bubbles" a truly realistic look Optional: Twine a string of crystal garland around the ornaments for an extra little sparkle

The Spell Book

What You'll Need:

Faux leather vinyl

Ping pong eyeballs

Glue gun

Hot glue sticks

Brown or black paint,

Paintbrush

Hardcover notebook

Instructions:

Take your hardcover notebook and hot glue the faux leather vinyl onto the book Cut two semicircles to create eyelids Once you've cut eyelids, take the ping pong eyeball and cut it in half Hot glue the eye down and cover with eyelids Using a glue gun, create stitches on the book Once the glue has dried dab on some paint to create an antique finish

Minnie Mouse Bucket Purses

What You'll Need:

Trick or treat bucket

Sandpaper

Spray paint

Adhesive crystals

A feather boa

Instructions:

Take your bucket and sand it until you see a change in the buckets glossy finish. Note: Don't sand too much, buff a little with the sandpaper Remove the handle the bucket comes with Give your bucket two to three coats of your desired spray paint Once dried, embellish the bucket with crystals and accessorize it with the boa

The Witchy Hat

What You'll Need:

Floral cone

A flat circular foam disk

Hot glue gun

Hot glue sticks

Fabric

Crystal stickers

Headband

Embellishments of choice (lace, ribbon and glitter adhesive washi tape)

Instructions:

Hot glue the fabric to the cone shaped foam piece Do the same with your flat circle foam disk Hot glue the cone on top of circle to create a witch hat Begin to decorate using embellishments and ribbons. Hot glue the final product to the headband

