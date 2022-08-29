Funeral Being Held for FDLE Agent Killed By Suspected DUI Driver in Miami-Dade

Family members and fellow officers are saying their final goodbyes Monday to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent who was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Miami-Dade.

The funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez was being held at St. Kevin Catholic Church in Miami.

Hundreds were in attendance, including police officers from the City of Miami and Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Perez's wife and three children walked down the aisle behind his ashes, which were blessed by a deacon and a pastor.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perez, a retired Marine and former assistant police chief in Miami, is being given full police honors due to his death in the line of duty.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Officials said Perez was responding to an alarm call when a pickup truck crashed into his unmarked FDLE vehicle in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Northwest 7th Terrace around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The driver of the truck, 35-year-old Ysmael Sandoval, was making a left turn and had failed to yield the right of way, investigators said.

Perez, 55, was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition and died from his injuries 18 days later, officials said.

Sandoval was also hospitalized in critical but stable condition and later arrested on DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI causing damage charges.

According to an arrest report, first responders noticed Sandoval had signs of impairment at the scene including a smell of alcohol coming from his body and slurred speech.

Inside his truck were an empty beer bottle and numerous unopened beer bottles, the report said.

Blood tests later showed Sandoval had a blood alcohol level of .146, well above Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said. He also tested positive for cocaine and marijuana, the report said.