Funeral Held for Knaus Berry Farm Owner Rachel Knaus Grafe After Son Charged With Her Murder

On a Saturday where customers would be coming to buy their favorite baked goods and fruity milkshakes from Knauss Berry Farms, they find it quiet and closed as the family mourns the loss of Rachel Knaus Grafe."

It’s just sad because it’s a part of a culture and routine. We’ve been coming here for years. When you heard what happened…it hits everyone," said Jensen Nogueira, who stopped by the farm's location in southwest Miami-Dade.

Grafe died after she was found brutally beaten in her home alongside her husband, Herbert Grafe. Herbert survived while Rachel died March 6 from her injuries.

Her son Travis Ray Grafe, 40, was charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and battery of a person 65 or older. Grafe was arrested after the Feb. 17 attack on his parents.

In an interview with investigators, Travis admitted to beating his mother because she was his legal guardian and he didn't want her to be anymore.

A family friend told NBC 6 as a teenager, Travis Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury. Records revealed past arrests for the suspect, including a 2013 arrest on burglary, assault, and battery charges that were later dismissed.

Court records showed that Rachel Grafe sued Miami-Dade Corrections in 2016 after her son allegedly suffered injuries while in custody. The records accused the jail of not having enough resources for people with traumatic brain injuries. The case was settled last year.

Saturday, the popular shop was closed as family and friends said their final goodbyes. In a public obituary, it states “The love she had for him is only a love a mother can have for their son.”

While family and friends mourn the loss of a loved one, the community and their loyal customers are still in shock.

"It’s still hard to believe. We came here and thought it was open because we didn’t process it yet. But when we see it closed…it’s hitting," Nogueira said.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to the Brain Injury Association of America.