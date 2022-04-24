Funeral Held For Teen Who Drowned Trying to Save Driver in Sunrise Canal Crash

Aden Perry's loved ones gathered to grieve and comfort each other after he died Wednesday trying to save another teen's life.

17-year-old Perry was walking his dog with his mom when he saw a car crash into a lake. Perry jumped into the water to try and save Venkata Sigh Krishnamurthy, but both drowned.

Sunrise Police officials said the 18-year-old driver was lost in the neighborhood, made a wrong turn and crashed into the waterway.

The Perry family did not want to speak on camera at the funeral but did release a statement.

“It is difficult to find words to express the deep pain and sorrow we feel after losing our son Aden Perry," the Perry family statement said. "However, we are absolutely touched and moved by the outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community who have reached out to express their condolences."

Perry's family set up The Aden Perry Good Samaritan and Scholarship fund to honor his legacy.

In lieu of flowers for the funeral, the family requested a donation to the fund that will provide educational support to students interested in medicine or science.

Loved ones hope the fund will allow Perry to continue being a hero and sharing his kindness with others in need.

"We are mourning the loss of our son, but we’d like to also extend our condolences to the family of the other young man who also lost his life. A tragic set of events where two young lives converged in the oddest of circumstances, leaving two families in deep pain and sorrow," the Perry family statement said. "However, we are grateful and so proud to know that his last selfless act will allow Aden to continue being a hero and sharing his kindness with others in need of education or help."

Perry was a junior at Western High School. Family members also described him as kind-hearted, courageous, and a person who achieved great academic success.