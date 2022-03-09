Miami-Dade Funeral Home Worker Charged With Exploiting Elderly Man After His Wife's Death

A Miami-Dade funeral home worker found herself behind bars after the State Attorney's office said she befriended a client after his wife's death and gained access to both the paperwork on his home and his financial affairs.

Miami-Dade Police and the SAO's Elderly Exploitation Task Force arrested 56-year-old Maribel Torres on Tuesday and charged her with three counts, including grand theft and an organized scheme to defraud.

According to a news release, Torres was an employee at Maspons Funeral Home and met the victim in August 2019 shortly after the death of his wife. Torres allegedly told the victim she and her son were family members and she was able to obtain his financial paperwork as well as information regarding the status of his home of 40 years.

Torres and her adult son also allegedly had the victim sign numerous documents to be added as owners of the home as well as having him signing a power of attorney, providing her with access to his legal and financial matters.

“Utilizing a wife’s death and an obvious impairment as tools to steal an elderly man’s home would seem to be a new low in alleged criminal conduct,” noted State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Situations like this expose the ugly face of elderly exploitation which targets the frailest members of our community.”

The victim’s nephew, who lived in Palm Beach County, visited the victim and discovered Torres and her son living at the home recently. When the victim identified Torres and her son as the nephew’s aunt and cousin from Cuba, the nephew notified the authorities.

Torres and her son are not related to the victim and his family. Torres is scheduled to appear in court April 7th.

