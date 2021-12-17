Funeral Services to be Held for Pregnant Woman Killed in Homestead

A public viewing will be held Friday and funeral services will take place Saturday for Andreae Lloyd, a pregnant woman who body was found on Wednesday, December 8 in Homestead.

Both the viewing and the funeral services will take place at the Covenant Baptist Church located at 1055 Northwest 6th Avenue in Florida City.

The public viewing will be held Friday, December 17 from 4-6 p.m. The funeral services will take place Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Lloyd was 27-years-old at the time of her her death.

Family members expressed shock after her boyfriend, Xavier Johnson, 32, allegedly confessed to abducting and killing her.

Johnson is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary charges.

Police said Johnson admitted to kidnapping Lloyd from a home where she was working as a caretaker on Tuesday and killing her. Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area in Homestead after Lloyd's family tracked Johnson to the area.

Family members said the couple had been together for 11 years, had two young children together, and were expecting a third, with Lloyd around six weeks pregnant.