Funnel Cloud, Hail Reported in South Florida Amid Severe Weather

A funnel cloud was spotted in one South Florida neighborhood and hail was reported in another as severe weather was moving through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service officials said they received reports of a funnel cloud in the South Miami Heights neighborhood, along with reports of wind gusts reaching 40-55 mph.

5/25 @ 1:45pm: We've received several reports of a funnel cloud in the South Miami Heights Neighborhood. Any reports of damage in that area? https://t.co/lfRjyr9TsW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 25, 2023

Photos and videos posted on social media also showed the funnel cloud, which was spotted near Miami Southridge Senior High School.

In Cooper City and Miami Gardens, residents reported seeing nickel-size hail falling on the ground.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for portions of South Florida Thursday as afternoon storms were popping up.

The warning was issued for northern Miami-Dade and a portion of Broward until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pembroke Pines FL, Miramar FL and Davie FL until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1iQxrirHR8 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 25, 2023

National Weather Service officials said a severe thunderstorm was located over Royal Palm Ranches, or over Davie, moving northeast at 5 mph just before 2 p.m.

Locations impacted by the warning include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Coral Springs.

A flood advisory was also issued for a portion of Broward and Miami-Dade until 4:15 p.m.