Miami-Dade

Furloughs Becoming Layoffs at Trump Resort in Doral

A notice that the Trump National Doral Miami filed with the State of Florida last week says it is permanently laying off 250 workers out of 560 employees

resort trump doral

DORAL, FLORIDA – AUGUST 27: A Trump National Doral sign is seen at the golf resort owned by U.S. President Donald Trump’s company on August 27, 2019 in Doral, Florida. President Trump said the United States may host the next G7 gathering at the golf resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Some furloughs at a Trump golf resort in South Florida are becoming permanent layoffs.

A notice that the Trump National Doral Miami filed with the State of Florida last week says it is permanently laying off 250 workers out of 560 employees who were furloughed in March.

The positions include cooks, housekeepers, servers, engineers, golf concierges and service attendants. None of them are union jobs.

Local

Florida 9 mins ago

Florida Teacher Sought Castration Instead of Prison, Gets 12 Years

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

Back in March, the Miami-area resort along with other nonessential businesses in Florida closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. While some parts of the resort have reopened, other parts of the resort will be closed or have limited operations for some time, said David Feder, managing director of the resort, in a letter to state and local officials.

“Accordingly, we have had to reassess our initial understanding of the circumstances facing the Resort given new and unforeseeable information about the severity and duration of the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business," Feder said.

Last fall, the White House announced plans to host the Group of Seven summit at the Doral resort but reversed course after bipartisan concern that he’d violate a clause in the Constitution that prohibits presidents from accepting gifts or payments from governments.

Last month, President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida said it was temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFloridacoronavirustrump national doral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us