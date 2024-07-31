FWC addresses concerns over coyote sightings in Wilton Manors

Concerns continue to grow over coyote sightings in different parts of Broward County.

People who live in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors say it’s a problem that needs to be fixed.

Experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission answered questions from Wilton Manors residents during a meeting Tuesday night.

The wildlife agency says it’s gotten more calls this year about possible coyote sightings.

"Coyotes are gonna be in the community along with other wildlife," said Jayne Johnston with the FWC.

In March, Steven Jacobson saw a coyote on the back deck of a neighbor’s home in Wilton Manors and filmed it.

“I knew immediately that it was a coyote,” Jacobson said. “He was walking back and forth on that dock over there and he stayed there for about 30 minutes.”

He lives on Coral Shores Drive near NE 21st Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, which is across the water from Wilton Manors, where he filmed this coyote on someone’s deck.

"I was scared," Jacobson said. "I mean I was thinking in my mind, 'Can he swim over here and get the dogs?'"

The growing concern is part of the reason why city and county leaders along with the FWC held a meeting addressing the coyote sightings.

"We are seeing a trend where we are getting more calls," Johnston said. "But that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s more wildlife incidents. It could just mean there’s more people here."

Johnston said coyotes typically aren’t a threat to humans or small animals and are likely just looking for food.

Experts said ecuring your trash and cleaning up pet food is the best way to prevent them from coming around.