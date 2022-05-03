FWC Approves Extended Alligator Hunting Hours

Florida wildlife officials on Tuesday approved increasing hunting hours for the statewide alligator hunt, as well as added a legal method of taking a gator.

Alligator hunting hours have now been increased from 17 hours a day to 24 hours a day in most areas, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) commissioners ruled in a meeting.

The increased hours permit those with an alligator trapping license/alligator harvest permit seven more hours a day of hunting opportunity and more flexibility when scheduling hunting trips, FWC officials said.

Wildlife officials also added precharged pneumatic airbows as a legal method of take in hunting, to help those with mobility issues or younger or smaller hunters with limited dexterity or strength.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The new rules will be in effect for the 2022 statewide alligator harvest season. Click here for more info.

A local wildlife photographer captured the bellowing sounds of alligators at the start of mating season