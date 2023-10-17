Officials removed 700 derelict boats from South Florida waters and hope to clean up even more

A multi-agency effort is underway to clean up South Florida waterways from derelict vessels that pose hazards for boaters and the environment.

On Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a joint effort with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County’s Illegal Dumping Unit called "Operation Clean Sweep."

Over the next several days, these agencies will be inspecting "at-risk" boats and tagging derelict boats throughout South Florida, including Biscayne Bay.

Just this year, FWC has already removed 737 derelict vessels from the state’s waterways. That’s above the annual average of 600.

Collectively, there are more than 900 open investigations for derelict boats across the state, according to FWC.

FWC says it can cost the state up to $24,000 to remove and destroy just one derelict vessel.

FWC has launched the Vessel Turn In Program (VTIP) where boaters with at-risk and derelict boats can apply to have their vessel removed for free. This program could help a boat owner avoid stiff penalties and fees, including jail time. You can apply for the program on the FWC website here.

As of Tuesday, more than 90 applications had been approved.

Officer Tyler Dunn says the effort comes as FWC is seeing an increase in the number of abandoned vessels in Biscayne Bay.

“A lot of them at night have no illumination at all so they’re very dangerous,” Dunn said. “Even during the day, it’s underwater so you don’t see it until you’re right on top of it. Which in turn can do serious damage to your boat or eject people at a certain speed.”

They often leak fuel and other hazardous materials into the water.

Lt. Oriel Tameron with the City of Miami’s Marine Patrol unit says negligent vessel owners will face strict consequences.

“You will be subject to arrest and the privileges to register any vehicle or vessel in the state of Florida will be revoked until you pay the amount it cost to be removed and destroyed,” Tameron said.

In 2023, FWC officials in Miami have removed 21 derelict vessels with 10 other cases pending removal and another 10 currently under investigation.