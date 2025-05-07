Florida

FWC provide the dos and don'ts a person should know if they encounter a bear

According to the FWC, since 2006, there have been 48 "documented incidents of physical contact between a person and a black bear in Florida."

By NBC6

Following a bear attack in southwest Florida that left an 89-year-old man and his dog dead, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has outlined steps people should take in case they encounter one.

According to the FWC, since 2006, there have been 48 "documented incidents of physical contact between a person and a black bear in Florida."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Of those 48 encounters, 33 involved a dog.

In their data, three of those encounters happened in the southern part of the state, with two in Naples in 2008 and 2018 and the other one in Fort Myers in 2009.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Bears usually attack people when they feel threatened or are defending their cubs or food, the FWC said.

The FWC provided the dos and don'ts a person should consider if they happen to encounter a bear.

DOS

  • Stand upright
  • talk to the bear in a calm but assertive voice
  • slowly backup toward a secure area and make sure the bear has a clear escape route
  • Don't look the bear in the eye
  • Hold your ground if the bear is irritated by your movements

DON'TS

  • Run away
  • Make sudden movements
  • Play dead. Black bear will eat things that are dead or play dead.
  • Climb trees since bear can climb 100 feet up a a tree quickly
  • Approach a bear

If a black bear does attack a person, the FWC said they should fight back aggressively.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Caught on Camera 16 mins ago

Florida man, 70, accused of murder-for-hire plot involving alleged sex-slave victim

The FWC has identified three levels of bear behavior: normal, concerning and threatening.

A bear that is far away or easily startled when they're near trees or eating within its natural diet is behaving naturally and should be left alone.

If a bear is not easily spooked by loud noises or it is eating outside its diet or is protecting its cubs, the FWC considers it concerning. The FWC says people should find a safe place to stay and contact authorities.

A bear is considered threatening if it actively approaches people, is around populated areas, enters tents, buildings and vehicles and eats outside of its diet.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us