FWC searching for boat after hit-and-run off Oakland Park left diver hospitalized

Authorities are searching for a boater who struck a diver and fled the scene in a hit-and-run off of Oakland Park over the weekend that left the diver hospitalized.

The hit-and-run happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the ocean about a mile offshore of Oakland Park, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

The diver, an adult male, was in the water when he was struck by a boat that didn't stop, officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His identity and exact condition were unknown.

The boat that hit the man was described as a white center console with outboard motors that's possibly 30 to 40 feet long. It was last seen heading northbound with two occupants on board.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FWC at 888-404-FWCC.