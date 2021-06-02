Florida Keys

FWC Trying to Identify Men Who Killed Tarpon in Key Largo

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to identify three men who killed a tarpon then took a photo with the fish in Key Largo.

The three men removed the tarpon from the water and killed it back on March 15 at Calusa Campground, FWC officials said.

Tarpon are catch-and-release only, and tarpon over 40 inches must remain in the water unless in pursuit of a state or world record using a tarpon tag, according to FWC regulations.

One tarpon tag per person per year may be purchased when in pursuit of a Florida state or world record.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wildlife Alert at 1-888-404-FWCC.

