Gabby Petito-inspired law goes into effect, aims to help victims of domestic violence

A domestic violence bill inspired by the killing of Gabby Petito went into effect in Florida on Monday.

Governor DeSantis signed SB 1224, also referred to as the "Gabby Petito Act," back in April -- which requires law enforcement officers who investigate an alleged incident of domestic violence to administer a lethality assessment under certain circumstances.

It requires officers to ask a series of questions to determine if a domestic violence victim is at a higher risk of death or injury.

The bill was inspired by the 2021 killing of Gabby Petito, who authorities said was slain by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who later took his own life.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Sept. 11, the family of 22-year-old Gabby Petito reported her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York. This is a timeline of events that led to the report and things that have occurred since.

Body camera footage captured Utah police responding to a reported domestic violence incident between Petito and Laundrie, just weeks before her death. Officers ultimately let them go, determining that Petito appeared to be the aggressor.

The Petito family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, claiming their negligence led to her death soon after.

Petito's father, Joseph Petito, pushed for the legislation.