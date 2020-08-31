Game On! Miami-Dade Allows Casinos to Reopen Monday With Limited Capacity

Miami-Dade allowed casinos to reopen Monday with limited capacity and safety precausions in place, months after they were closed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency order signed by Mayor Carlos Gimenez last week allows county casinos to open at 50% capacity. Customers must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In addition, food and drink can be consumed in eating-only designated areas, and drinking and eating is prohibited at gaming tables and slot machines.

At Magic City Casino, guests must have their temperature checked before entering. Some slots were turned off to promote social distancing, and the casino's poker room remained closed.

A spokesperson for the casino said there was a line out the door Monday morning of eager gamers ready to play.

"I consider us a very spirited casino, we have a lot of energy on our casino floor," spokesperson Sandra Rodriguez said. "People were outside the door waiting to come in, and honestly you could see a lot of smiles as they're coming in, they're happy to see the employees."

Magic City Casino is closing at 9:30 p.m. daily to adhere to the county's 10 p.m. curfew.