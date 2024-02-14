Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens on lockdown after reports of gunshots

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens was placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police officials said first responders were at the mall on PGA Boulevard investigating the reports.

There are reports of shots being fired at the Gardens Mall. First responders are on scene and investigating. The mall is on lockdown at this time. — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) February 14, 2024

The mall was placed on lockdown as a result, officials said.

Nearby Palm Beach State College was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was later lifted.

ATTENTION PBSC Palm Beach Gardens Campus All clear. The emergency is now over and the lockdown has been lifted. Return to normal activities. Thank you for your cooperation. 02/14/24 4:44 pm. — Palm Beach State College (@PBStateCollege) February 14, 2024

No other information was immediately available.

