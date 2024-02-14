palm beach county

Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens on lockdown after reports of gunshots

By NBC6

NBC6

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens was placed on lockdown after reports of shots fired Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police officials said first responders were at the mall on PGA Boulevard investigating the reports.

The mall was placed on lockdown as a result, officials said.

Nearby Palm Beach State College was also placed on lockdown as a precaution. That lockdown was later lifted.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

