Gas in pipeline before Florida City restaurant explosion that hurt 10: Investigators

An explosion that severely damaged a Florida City restaurant as it was set for its grand opening over the weekend happened while gas work was being done, a new incident report released Thursday confirms.

The incident happened Saturday morning at a strip mall in the 900 block of W. Palm Drive when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said there was an explosion.

The owner of Caribbean's Heart told NBC6 they were putting the finishing touches on the food spot that they'd invested their life savings in when the explosion happened.

According to the incident report, a technician had come to turn on the gas for the restaurant and as soon as he did, the explosion happened.

Everyone was evacuated from the building, but the explosion left 10 people hospitalized, including an owner and an employee.

"The fact that my children and my family are still alive is nothing but a miracle," restaurant owner Syndy Thelemaque said earlier this week.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

Investigators found seven businesses at the strip mall were impacted by the explosion, and one was unaffected, the report said.

The technician told investigators he was working on the gas line to ensure everything was functioning properly before they began operating in the kitchen.

"However, it appeared that there was gas in the pipeline, and as soon as it was turned on, the explosion took place," the report said. "According to the Fire Rescue crew, an investigation revealed that work had been done on the gas line the previous day. However, it seems there was gas present in the pipeline at the time it was activated, which likely led to the explosion."