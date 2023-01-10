Gas Leak Causes Street Closures in Miami

The Miami Police Department has reopened pedestrian and vehicular traffic Tuesday after a gas leak closed a portion of Miami, officials said.

The leak, which has been repaired, was on East Flagler Street between Northeast 1st and 2nd Avenues.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a gas leak, we have temporarily closed pedestrian and vehicular traffic on E. Flagler Street between NE 1-2 Avenues. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/L6PtEAaRFs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 10, 2023

Police urged drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.