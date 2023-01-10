Miami

Gas Leak Causes Street Closures in Miami

By NBC 6

Miami Police generic
NBC 6 South Florida

The Miami Police Department has reopened pedestrian and vehicular traffic Tuesday after a gas leak closed a portion of Miami, officials said.

The leak, which has been repaired, was on East Flagler Street between Northeast 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Police urged drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back on NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miamitrafficgas leak
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us