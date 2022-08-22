Gas Prices Across Florida Drop for 10th Straight Week: AAA

For the 10th straight week, gas prices across the state of Florida have dropped and given drivers some slight relief at the pump.

AAA reports the average price is $3.52 per gallon, down 12 cents from one week ago and 62 cents from one month ago. The price is still up 55 cents from the same date one year ago.

In Miami, the average cost is $3.63 a gallon - down 13 cents from one week ago and 62 cents from one month ago. In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost is $3.60 a gallon - down 10 cents from one week ago and 66 cents from one month ago.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas