Gas Prices Drop Across Florida in Time for Busy Thanksgiving Travel: AAA

Just in time for the busy travel that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers across Florida are getting some slight relief at the gas pump.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is $3.45 this week, down eight cents from one week ago but up eight cents from last month.

In Miami, the average price is $3.48 per gallon - down eight cents from one week ago but up 10 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.49 per gallon - down eight cents from one week ago but also up 10 cents from last month.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas