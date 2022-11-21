Gas Prices Drop Across Florida in Time for Busy Thanksgiving Travel: AAA

Just in time for the busy travel that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday, drivers across Florida are getting some slight relief at the gas pump.
AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida is $3.45 this week, down eight cents from one week ago but up eight cents from last month.
In Miami, the average price is $3.48 per gallon - down eight cents from one week ago but up 10 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.49 per gallon - down eight cents from one week ago but also up 10 cents from last month.
You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.
Getting started
- Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.
- Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."
- Enter your email and zip code
- You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.
Picking gas
- Tap the "find gas" tab at the bottom of your screen.
- You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.
- The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.
- You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.
- Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.
- The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.