Gas Prices Drop for Eighth Straight Week Across Florida: AAA

Drivers in Florida continue to see some slight relief at the gas pump with prices dropping once again across the state.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon this week is $3.77, down 14 cents from last week and 68 from one month ago. It's the eighth straight week the cost has gone down, but prices are still 75 cents higher than this point one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.88 a gallon - down 14 cents from last week and 66 cents from one month ago. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.85 a gallon - down 18 cents from last week and 70 cents from one month ago.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.