Gas Prices Drop Slightly Across Florida Ahead of Ian's Potential Landfall: AAA

While the state of Florida is on guard for a potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, drivers continue to see a drop in gas prices at the pump.

AAA reports the average price per gallon this week is $3.37 - down three cents from last week and down 24 cents from one month ago. The price is still 31 cents higher than on this date one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.45 per gallon - down three cents from last week and down 20 cents from one month ago. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.42 per gallon - down two cents from last week and down 22 cents from one month ago.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas