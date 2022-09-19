Gas Prices Drop Slightly Across Florida This Week After Previously Reaching 7-Month Low

One week after gas prices in the state of Florida reached their lowest levels since February, drivers in the Sunshine State saw another slight drop this week.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40 - down three cents from last week and 16 cents from last month. The price is 31 cents higher than it was one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.48 per gallon - down three cents from last week and 18 cents from last month. In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $3.44 - down five cents from last week and 19 cents from last month.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas