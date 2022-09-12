Gas Prices in Florida Drop to Lowest Levels Since February: AAA

Drivers across the state of Florida are enjoying the lowest prices for a gallon of gas in nearly seven months.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.43 – down nine cents from last week and 25 cents from one month ago. Gas prices are still up 44 cents from the same date one year ago.

In Miami, the average price is $3.51 per gallon – down six cents from last week and 29 cents from one month ago. The cheapest gallon is at the Mobil station on Southwest 40th Street at $3.25.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average prices is $3.49 per gallon – down seven cents from last week and 26 cents from one month ago. The cheapest gallon is at the Chevron station on U.S. 441 in Lauderdale Lakes at $3.09.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s the second straight week of a drop in prices after a one week rise to end the month of August.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas