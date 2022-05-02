Gas Prices Rise Across Florida During Past Week

Drivers across Florida saw yet another increase in prices at the gas pump over the last week.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.18, up nine cents over last week but the same price as one month ago. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.78.

In Miami, the average price is $4.21 per gallon – up seven cents from last week but down two cents from last month. The cheapest price is at the Exxon station on Northwest 156th Street for $3.82 a gallon.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $4.22 per gallon – also up seven cents from last week but down two cents from last month. The cheapest price is at the Exxon station on North University Drive for $3.97 a gallon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.