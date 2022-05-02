Florida

Gas Prices Rise Across Florida During Past Week

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.18, up nine cents over last week but the same price as one month ago

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers across Florida saw yet another increase in prices at the gas pump over the last week.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.18, up nine cents over last week but the same price as one month ago. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.78.

In Miami, the average price is $4.21 per gallon – up seven cents from last week but down two cents from last month. The cheapest price is at the Exxon station on Northwest 156th Street for $3.82 a gallon.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average price is $4.22 per gallon – also up seven cents from last week but down two cents from last month. The cheapest price is at the Exxon station on North University Drive for $3.97 a gallon.

