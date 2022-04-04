Gas Prices Rise Slightly Across Florida This Week

Drivers across Florida are paying more at the gas pump on average this week following several weeks of a decline in prices.

AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is $4.16 this week, up five cents from last week and 49 cents from one month ago.

In Miami, the average price per gallon is $4.22 - the same price as one week ago and up 51 cents from one month ago. The cheapest price for a gallon of gas is $3.89 at the Mobil station located at 8701 NW 186th Street in Hialeah.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average price per gallon is $4.23 - up one cent from one week ago and up 51 cents from one month ago. The cheapest price for a gallon of gas is $3.95 at the Northeast Food Mart located 1301 NE 4th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas