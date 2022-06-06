Gas Prices Skyrocket Across Florida Over Last Week: AAA

If you think you paid a lot more at the gas pump over the last week in Florida, you are right as the average prices for a gallon went up nearly 20 cents.

AAA reports the average price is $4.76 a gallon, up from $4.57 last week. The cost per gallon is up 57 cents over the last month.

In Miami, the average cost per gallon is $4.80 - which is up 21 cents from last week and 57 cents from last month. The cheapest gallon is at the Chevron located at 7375 SW 57th Avenue at $4.39 a gallon.

In Fort Lauderdale, the average cost per gallon is also $4.80 - up 20 cents from last week and 55 cents from last month. The cheapest gallon is at the BP station located at 2099 N. State Road 7 at $4.39 a gallon.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.