Gas Prices Surge in South Florida Tying 2023 Highs

Florida gas prices rose 12 cents per gallon last week with the state average coming in at a striking $3.58 per gallon on Sunday.

That figure tied with the highest price of 2023, which was initially set in late January.

"Last week's jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "It's possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."

The U.S. price of oil rose six percent on Monday, after OPEC announced plans to cut more than a million barrels of oil per day.

Last month, oil prices plummeted on the banking crisis and concerns about an economic recession that would reduce fuel demand. OPEC's plans to cut production removes oil from a global market that was already tight on supplies. Their goal is to keep upward pressure on oil prices and that appears to be working.

Regional Prices

Among the most expensive metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.74 per gallon, Naples at $3.63 per gallon and Fort Lauderdale at $3.62 per gallon.

The least expensive metro markets are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.36 per gallon, Panama City at $3.38 per gallon, and Pensacola at $3.41 per gallon.

Ways to Save on Gasoline

In an effort to save on gas, the AAA recommends the following tips: