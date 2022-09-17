Lauderhill police

Gas Station Cashier Attacked After Argument with Customers: Lauderhill Police

By Ryan Nelson

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 6 shows a cashier at an Exxon gas station in Lauderhill on Northwest 26 street, being viciously attacked by four people Saturday night.

Lauderhill police say the violent attack happened after an argument between the cashier and customers.

The video shows three men and a woman attacking the cashier around 7:20 p.m. behind the counter inside the gas station, before one of the men dragged the cashier through the store.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries, including a bloody lip.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

