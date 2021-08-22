Gas Station Robbed and Clerk Injured In Wynwood

A gas station was robbed and the clerk who was on duty was beaten in Wynwood Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. and suspect remains on the loose.

The gas station is located near the corner of NW 20th street and 1st Court.

The clerk described to detectives how he was beaten by the suspect, who got away with the entire cash register.

According to Miami Police, the clerk was cleaning the store when the suspect somehow entered and demanded that he not move. Still he was beaten with lacerations on his arm.

"The gas station is pretty secluded and that makes it an easy target," a woman who wished not to be named said.

Detectives are looking for a suspect but haven't released a description.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.