Gators, Hurricanes and More: The Top 6 Stories of 2022 From NBC 6

It was another busy year in South Florida and the rest of the state in 2022, with a pair of hurricanes battering the state, a historic election and the usual Sunshine State nuttiness.

The year was filled with triumphs, tribulations, turmoil — and of course, gators.

So without further ado, here are NBC6.com's Top 6 stories of 2022:

Hurricane Season: Ian and Nicole Slam Florida

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started right on time in South Florida, as Tropical Cyclone One formed the first week of June. The system, which later became Tropical Storm Alex, brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of South Florida before moving out of the area.

Heavy downpours brought by tropical storm Alex that formed in the Atlantic caused landslides and accidents that left three people dead in the Cuban capital, Havana, according to state media.

After Alex, things stayed mostly quiet in Florida until late September, when Tropical Storm Ian formed and reached hurricane strength before hitting Cuba.

After causing significant damage in Cuba, Ian struck southwest Florida as a large Category 4 monster, with a wall of water up to 15 feet tall that killed well over 100 people. Ian also inundated inland parts of the state with up to 2 feet of rain and major river flooding and left a path of destruction that has been estimated to be the second-largest insured loss after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

To add insult to injury, late-season Hurricane Nicole struck Florida on November 9. It was the first hurricane to make landfall on the east coast of Florida since Katrina, and only the second hurricane on record — dating back to 1851 — to strike the Sunshine State in the month of November.

Despite being a low-end Category 1 hurricane, Nicole’s storm surge wreaked havoc along the northeast coast of the state, where many coastal homes and businesses were taken by the sea.

Hurricane Nicole took a toll on some of the beaches of Florida's east coast. NBC 6's Willard Shepard report

Decision 2022: Florida's Red Wave

Once considered the nation's biggest swing state, Florida is looking more and more like a Republican stronghold.

The Sunshine State delivered Republicans some of their strongest wins in the 2022 midterm elections as Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Sen. Marco Rubio both glided to victory against their respective Democratic opponents.

DeSantis, whose star has shot up in the Republican Party, easily won another four-year term even as he is widely expected to be considering a presidential run in 2024.

Miami-Dade County flipped to red this election, giving Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis a run at another term. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.

Boasting 30 Electoral College votes and 28 House seats, Florida is bound to hold major influence over the national election map in 2024.

The state's delegation to the U.S. House will include 20 Republicans in the next Congress, a gain of four seats. And the GOP extended its gains in the Florida state Legislature, clinching supermajorities in both chambers.

Parkland School Shooting: Gunman Gets Life in Prison

There was no question of who was responsible for the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that took the lives of 17 people.

After the gunman pleaded guilty, the only question for jurors was whether he'd spend his life in prison or receive the death sentence.

NBC 6 anchor Cherney Ahmara has more on the emotional moments in a Broward courtroom when those who lost a loved one got their final say.

Jurors sat through months of emotional testimony, hearing the heartbreaking stories of family members who'd lost loved ones and the horrors the survivors experienced while prosecutors played the shocking video and audio recordings of the mass shooting.

The penalty trial ended Oct. 13 with the jury voting 9-3 for a death sentence, sparing the killer's life. Under Florida law, a death sentence requires unanimity.

He was formally sentenced on Nov. 2, after family members had a final chance to confront him in court.

Roe V. Wade Overturned: Protesters Hit South Florida Streets

In June, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The decision immediately set off a wave of protests and demonstrations across the country and in South Florida.

Groups held rallies in downtown Miami, at Florida International University and elsewhere to denounce the ruling.

NBC 6's Victor Jorges has more on the controversial move and how some across South Florida are planning to protest Monday.

Shortly after the ruling, on July 1, Florida's new 15-week abortion ban went into effect. The law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exceptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking.

Miami Model Charged With Murder: The OnlyFans Case

A young man was stabbed to death in a luxury Miami high-rise condo. His girlfriend, a social media model with a massive online following, was found covered in blood.

It's the stuff that TMZ and "Dateline" are made for, and it all unfolded back in April with the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

Mystery surrounded the killing for months until Obumseli's girlfriend, 26-year-old Courtney Clenney, was arrested in August and charged with second-degree murder.

Secret recordings from an OnlyFan model's slain boyfriend give another look into the couple's toxic relationship before his death. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, has more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Prosecutors have said Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, but Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Clenney has been ordered held without bond while she awaits her day in court.

Gators, Gators, Gators: Only in Florida

Stories involving gators are always a big favorite in South Florida, and this year was no exception.

One of the most-viewed stories of 2022 on NBC6.com involved a video that went viral on social media showing a 5-foot alligator being pulled from the stomach of an 18-foot Burmese python found in the Florida Everglades.

The discovery was made after the euthanized snake was turned over to a research lab for scientific sample collection.

This 18-foot-long Burmese Python found in the Florida Everglades was discovered to have eaten a 5-foot-long alligator, according to geoscientist Rosie Moore

The video, released in November, showed a team of scientists performing a necropsy on the python and discovering the gator inside.

In September, a photo showing a massive gator tied to the bumper of an SUV driving down I-95 in Florida went viral.

The massive gator appeared to be dead with a rope wrapped around its snout, body and tail as the vehicle traveled along the highway.

A driver spotted an alligator tied to the rear bumper of an SUV while driving down a Florida highway on Saturday

In June, we learned of a woman in Plantation who said she was able to fight off a gator after she found it with her pet dog in its mouth.

"She was being dragged by a gator," Stephany Pineda said. "I started screaming like crazy, 'It's killing her!' I can't remember. Everything went silent in my head and I grabbed her but I screamed so loud and my mom was screaming so loud that he let go."

Stephany Pineda said she was somehow able to save her pet dog that ended up in the mouth of an alligator at her Plantation home.

Finally, a Florida golfer was saying "Fore!" after a gator was caught on camera snatching his ball and popping it into its mouth during a round at a club in Ormond Beach.

"Chase him closer to the hole that way your ball, have him just drop it in the hole," one man can be heard saying in the video as the gator walks away with the ball.

A Florida golfer had a hard time making par thanks to a ball-snatching alligator.