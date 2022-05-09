Broward County

Georgia Man Accused of Molesting Two Young Boys For Years in Hallandale Beach

Kevin Keith Terrell, 65, is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys in foster care for several years

By Wayne Roustan

Getty Images

Two young boys endured years of sexual abuse at the hands of a man who befriended their foster mother and had sleepovers at his home in Hallandale Beach, investigators said.

According to the arrest report, the abuse began in 2000 when the boys were seven and ten years old and Kevin Keith Terrell was about 44.

Terrell, now 65, was tracked down in Palmetto, Georgia, and booked into the Broward County Jail Sunday, records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Kevin Terrell
The younger boy told investigators he thought his foster mother and Terrell were brother and sister, so he trusted Terrell. The foster mother let him stay with Terrell because she thought the boy needed a father figure in his life.

She said the boy liked spending the weekends because Terrell had lots of food and let him stay up late, but Terrell was grooming the child for sexual activities, detectives said.

When he turned 13 and started to like girls, he realized engaging in sex acts with Terrell was wrong and he stopped, the report stated.

The boy left the foster home when he turned 17 but visited Terrell once more. He told detectives Terrell tried to sexually assault him during that visit so he left.

The older boy had met Terrell first and confided in Terrell about sexual abuse he suffered at a previous foster home. Terrell told him engaging in sex acts with a man did not make him gay and it was all right, the report stated.

The older boy ended their visits when he was 15 and started liking girls. He left the foster home when he was 17 but felt guilty he didn’t do more to protect the younger boy when he discovered what Terrell was doing to him, detectives said.

Terrell is being held without bond in the Broward County Jail on two charges of sexual assault by a person over 18 on a minor under 12, records show.

