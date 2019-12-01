Georgia Man Dies During Dive Trip Off Florida Coast

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators say a 43-year-old man from Georgia fell and hit his head on a charter boat after a dive off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that a boat captain from Jupiter Dive Center requested assistance on Saturday afternoon regarding a diver in distress.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers put the unresponsive man on their boat and took James Ligon of Kennesaw, Georgia, to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Ligon showed no signs of distress after the dive. He swam back to the boat, climbed the ladder and stood on the deck, where he collapsed, hitting his head on the floor.

An investigation continues.

No additional details were available.

