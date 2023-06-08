Got a call saying you missed jury duty? Miami-Dade warns to not fall for this scam

Miami-Dade authorities are investigating fake calls where fraudsters tell people they failed to appear for jury duty and order them to pay up.

What are scammers doing?

Criminals are calling people to let them know they haven't reported to court for jury duty. Since the scammers claim they didn't show up, they demand money over the phone, telling victims they have to pay up to avoid criminal charges and an arrest warrant.

“If you get a call from someone pretending to be the court or the police asking for jury money, it's a scam,” Miami-Dade Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava said.

How does the court communicate if they need jurors?

The court will never call, text or email you. If they want to notify you to participate as a juror, they will send you an official letter through the United States Postal Service.

“All the information is there [in the letter] and there are the steps you have to follow. The numbers you can call,” clerk ad interim secretary Luis Montaldo said.

What if I don't appear for jury duty?

If you are a citizen of the United States, you are required to appear for jury service when requested by the court.

When a person does not show up, the court will send a paper with information about a hearing in front of a judge, but they will never call you or ask for money.

I think I was a victim of this crime, what do I do?

The Miami-Dade prosecutor's office is investigating these alleged fraud cases. If you think you are a victim, call the Miami-Dade police.

If you have a question about when it is your turn to report for jury duty, call (786-828-5879) or visit www.miamidadeclerk.gov.