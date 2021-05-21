Hurricane Season 2021

Ready For Hurricane Season? Get a Break on the Supplies You Need During Tax Holiday

Hurricane season starts June 1st and the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is from May 28 - June 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's that time of the year again. Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

The last three years have seen four hurricanes make landfall in Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Because of the unexpected nature of these storms, Floridians are encouraged to have at least seven days worth of supplies on hand.

Local

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Florida Adds 2,371 New Covid Cases, Reports 94 More Resident Deaths Friday

Miami-Dade County 1 hour ago

Miami-Dade Under Brush Fire Warning as Officials Work to Contain Blaze in Indian River County

And you can soon buy some of those supplies at a reduced cost.

A new bill passed at the end of April and signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from May 28 - June 6. The 10-day tax holiday allows Floridians to prepare for hurricane season while not having to pay sales tax on essential disaster preparedness items.

Examples of tax-free items include: flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less; radios costing $50 or less; tarps costing $100 or less, coolers costing $60 or less, batteries costing $50 or less; and, generators costing $1,000 or less.

Don't know what you should have on hand? The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a disaster checklist at FloridaDisaster.org/Kit as well as other resources so you can feel ready to brave the storm.

This article tagged under:

Hurricane Season 2021hurricane seasonHurricanesFlorida Division of Emergency Managementtax holidays
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us