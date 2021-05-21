Ready For Hurricane Season? Get a Break on the Supplies You Need During Tax Holiday

It's that time of the year again. Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

The last three years have seen four hurricanes make landfall in Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected.

Because of the unexpected nature of these storms, Floridians are encouraged to have at least seven days worth of supplies on hand.

And you can soon buy some of those supplies at a reduced cost.

A new bill passed at the end of April and signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from May 28 - June 6. The 10-day tax holiday allows Floridians to prepare for hurricane season while not having to pay sales tax on essential disaster preparedness items.

Examples of tax-free items include: flashlights and lanterns costing $40 or less; radios costing $50 or less; tarps costing $100 or less, coolers costing $60 or less, batteries costing $50 or less; and, generators costing $1,000 or less.

Don't know what you should have on hand? The Florida Department of Emergency Management has a disaster checklist at FloridaDisaster.org/Kit as well as other resources so you can feel ready to brave the storm.