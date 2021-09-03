‘Get Him Off The Street': Lauderhill Police Search for 15-Year-Old's Shooter

Lauderhill Police are searching for the gunman who they say shot a 15-year-old boy several times Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the Lauderhill Point Apartments, where residents said they heard several gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Lauderhill police said the boy, whose name wasn't released, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

"He didn't have to shoot the little boy," said Tim Jefferson, who lives nearby. "Thank God he’s still living right now."

NBC 6 spoke to several neighbors who said they do not believe the boy lives in the neighborhood located off Northwest 19th Street near MLK Jr. Avenue.

Police said the boy was standing in the parking lot of the complex when shots were fired and he was hit several times.

Officials have not released any information about the shooter or a motive for the shooting. But they are asking for the public’s help.

People with information can call the Lauderhill Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

"The person who shot him, they need to get him off the street," said Jefferson. "Get him off the street."