‘Get Out': Owner of Home Where Chase Suspect Hid Describes Scary Ordeal

Squad cars and police tape roped off Gisela Taveras' house in Tamarac on Wednesday after a carjacking suspect fleeing from police suddenly barged inside her home.

Two suspects were taken into custody after robbing people at gunpoint, taking off in a stolen car and leading law enforcement on a cross-county chase before running through a Tamarac neighborhood to try to escape officers.

Taveras was at her home on Northwest 54th Street and 50th Avenue when she saw one of the suspects run through the garage.

"She went inside the dining area and ended up turning around and saw him in the kitchen, and she told him, 'What are you doing over here? Get out,'" her daughter, Eileen Taveras, told NBC6.

A high speed police pursuit was underway in South Florida Wednesday afternoon. Footage showed Florida Highway Patrol chasing a white, two-door Lexus sedan northbound on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

When her mother saw the suspect, he was soaked and out of breath and addressed her as "mima," which means "grandmother" in Cuba. Before then, footage from Chopper 6 showed the suspect jumping a fence and swimming through a canal.

"She was like seeing this man all wet and (he) just told her, 'mima, mima,'" Eileen Taveras said.

Her mother then ran to a neighbor’s house.

"She ran next door to call the police and that’s when she saw the officers already outside," her daughter said.

Moments later, chopper video shows officers surrounding the home.

The mother said officers talked to the suspect through a loudspeaker, and then he came out, only wearing his underwear.

"Of course, I’m afraid for my mom," Eileen Taveras said. "She’s 71 years old and you don’t want anything to happen to her."

She was watching the police chase on TV but didn’t realize where it was until friends and family started reaching out, asking if her mom was OK.

"At first, I’m just thinking it happened in front of her house, not realizing that it was actually inside her house," she said. "That’s a scary moment. But I thank God that she’s safe and he didn’t hurt her in that way because he could have done more damage."

Both suspects were taken into custody. Officials haven't released their identities or said what charges they'll face.

Police allowed Taveras back into her home after several hours.