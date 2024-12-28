Florida

Getting close to first responders will be a crime in 2025 under Florida's new “Halo Law.” Here's what to know

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

In 2025, Florida will have what is known as a new “Halo Law” meant to protect first responders.

Under the new law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, people must create a 25 feet buffer zone around law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical crews.

If a person is given a verbal warning to not approach and they still try and go into that no-go zone, then they could face a fine or face jail time.

"You can video law enforcement officers, that's your constitutional right," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "But you've got to stay out of their way while they're doing their jobs."

Bobby Block is the executive director of First Amendment Foundation, who supports the law’s intent to protect first responders.

One of his main concerns regards whether people will be allowed to record their own interactions with law enforcement.

"When I take out my camera to film this activity, is that an action that could cause substantial emotional distress to someone? Therefore, I could be in jail for doing a job that protected by the constitution," Block said.

Block questions some of the law’s language, mainly the part describing ‘harassment’ as causing “substantial emotional distress” to a first responder.

State lawmakers say this new law is meant to avoid people impeding, threatening, or harassing first responders.

