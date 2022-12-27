Getting the Most Out of Your Holiday Gift Returns

Shopping malls across South Florida are filled with both shoppers and people looking to return items that they may not want.

But, getting the most out of your holiday returns means knowing the return policy. University of Toronto professor of operations management Opher Barron said more retailers have changed their policies.

“The last thing you want is to buy something now, with a return of only a week and then after the holiday you can not return the item,” Barron said.

Most retailers give until the end of January to bring back holiday gifts - like Amazon, which allows customers to wait until January 31 - but others give a set number of days.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Barron also said an increase in online shopping means more return options.

“Having multiple channels where I can buy also implies I have multiple channels where I can return my stuff, so that becomes a little bit easier,” he said.

Remember to have your receipt with you to make the return. If you made the purchase online, make sure you bring a proof of purchase confirming the item's arrival or purchase.

Some companies are now charging return shipping for items bought online. You can get around this by returning an item in person at a store, but you are advised to call and ask if there is a restocking fee for doing this.

Other stores are offering store credit instead of cash refunds so the store does not lose out on the purchase.