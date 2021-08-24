‘Ghost Candidate' Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Siphon Votes in District 37 Race

The man accused of running as a third-party candidate to siphon votes away from the Democrat opponent in a close state senate race has pled guilty Tuesday.

During a hearing, Alexis Pedro Rodriguez agreed to 36 months of probation and 12 months of house arrest for accepting $45,000 from former state senator Frank Artiles to run as a no-party-affiliate candidate in the Senate District 37 race last November.

Rodriguez also agreed to be a cooperating witness in the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office case against Artiles.

#BREAKING Alex Rodriguez gets 36 months probation and 12 months house arrest for running an illegal scheme to siphon votes in last year’s Senate District 37 race. In today's plea hearing he said: "I would like to offer a sincere apology to the people of Senate District 37" @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/qdAw06pvLg — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) August 24, 2021

Alex Rodriguez shares the same last name as Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez, who ran against Republican Ileana Garcia in the race last year. Alex Rodriguez received more than 6,000 votes. Garcia defeated Jose Javier Rodriguez by 32 votes.

After the election, prosecutors began investigating Artiles and Rodriguez. Two other senate races had "ghost" candidates in the 2020 cycle, one in Central Florida and another in South Florida.

Records show Frank Artiles had an exclusive political contract with Data Targeting, Inc., whose owner is a powerful Republican political operative based in Gainesville. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports

Court records show Artiles had connections to powerful political operatives with ties to state Republican leadership.

Artiles's trial is currently set for October.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.